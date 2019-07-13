Suspects in 2016 killing believed to be back in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police said they have information that two suspects in a 2016 killing of a 28-year-old man are believed to be back in the Las Vegas Valley.

Jordan Delgado, left, and Victor Delgado. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two suspects in a 2016 killing are believed to be back in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said they have information that Jordan Delgado and Victor Delgado left Nevada after 28-year-old Daniel Villanueva was shot to death on Oct. 13, 2016, in the northeast valley. Police think the two have returned, and warrants for their arrest already have been issued, police said in a Friday afternoon news release.

Las Vegas police homicide detectives said Villanueva had been involved in a verbal altercation with the two suspects just before he was shot in the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard. The suspects fled the scene as officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan or Victor Delgado may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.