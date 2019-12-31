Suspects in east Las Vegas slaying make first court appearance
Oscar Reyes, 19, and Gerardo Aparicio, 35, are accused of killing 33-year-old Oscar Garcia on Dec. 4 on an apartment patio at a complex on the 3500 block of Folage Drive.
Two men made their first court appearance Tuesday morning on charges they killed another man in east Las Vegas.
Oscar Reyes, 19, and Gerardo Aparicio, 35, both of Las Vegas, appeared in front of Justice of the Peace Pro-Tem Jeannie Hua. They are accused of killing 33-year-old Oscar Garcia on Dec. 4. Garcia was found shot to death on an apartment patio at a complex on the 3500 block of Folage Drive, near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.
At the time, police said they believed he was killed several hours before his body was discovered.
Hua said a preliminary hearing date in the case for Jan. 14. The defendants are currently being held without bail. Police have not released further information as to why they believe Garcia was killed.
