Suspects sought in death of woman in west Las Vegas Valley

A woman was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the west valley Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 1:10 a.m., police received multiple reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue, near North Rainbow Boulevard, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a media briefing.

Complex security officers found a woman who appeared to be in her late 40s to early 50s, dead, with at least one gunshot wound, Spencer said.

At the time of the briefing, police had not located any suspects and were still canvassing the area.

Police urged anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or Metro’s Homicide Unit at 702-828-3521.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the woman after next of kin has been notified.

No further information was immediately available.

