Suspects still at large after deadly Pahrump shooting

Carlos Blakely, 18, left, Anthony Aguilar, 17, center, and Fabian Ferrante, 19, right, have been identified by the Nye County Sheriff's Office as suspects in a shooting that took place at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on July 5, 2025. (Courtesy Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Three suspects are still being sought by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night during a Movies in the Park event at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

According to NCSO and multiple witnesses, a fight broke out among a group of people, many of whom were juveniles, at about 10 p.m. According to people on the scene, the group had been setting off fireworks in a grassy area near where the movie event was taking place. NCSO confirmed that they responded to the call, however when they arrived, “no fighting was taking place”.

According to witnesses and police scanner traffic, about 10 minutes after officers left the scene, a red Chevy Camaro SS pulled up to the area, one of the suspects exited the vehicle and shots were fired into the crowd. NCSO is not confirming how many rounds were fired.

NCSO confirms that one victim was struck in the leg and transported to Desert View Hospital. At today’s press briefing, no update was offered on his condition. According to NCSO, Joey Perry was shot in the “back part of his body” four times and once in the neck. He was declared dead at the hospital.

NCSO identified the suspects as Carlos Blakely, 18, Anthony Aguilar, 17, and Fabian Ferrante, 19.

While the car has been recovered, the three suspects remain at large as of Monday morning’s news briefing.

According to NCSO, Brandon Port, who was initially reported as a suspect, turned himself in to the sheriff’s department for questioning on Sunday. Sheriff Joe McGill said that he was interviewed and is no longer considered a suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact NCSO at (775) 751-7000 or can report and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. A cash reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check later for updates as they become available.