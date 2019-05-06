Suspended Las Vegas lawyer suspected in murder-suicide

Ulrich Smith (El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

A longtime Las Vegas lawyer is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend before killing himself last week in a rural California county about 70 miles southwest of Lake Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has identified Ulrich Smith, a former defense attorney and prosecutor, as the suspect in the case. In 1994, Smith ran unsuccessfully for Clark County district attorney against Stewart Bell.

State Bar of Nevada records show that Smith received his license to practice law in Nevada in 1984 and that his license was suspended in November 2017.

About 10:15 a.m. Thursday, a woman, calling from a neighbor’s home, contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that her daughter had been shot by Smith inside a home on Meyers Lane, located in a rural area of Somerset, California.

Deputies and SWAT officers surrounded the home and were able to speak to Smith, who they discovered was inside the house. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Smith was armed and refused to exit the home.

About 5:30 p.m., police heard a gunshot inside the house.

Inside, they found Smith dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His girlfriend, Janet Trigg, also was found dead.

