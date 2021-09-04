Suspicious death in Henderson was fatal shooting, coroner says

The Clark County coroner’s office determined a man whose body was found last month in Henderson was shot to death.

Earl Shaw, 65, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner ruled Friday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Shaw’s body was found Aug. 16 on the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue after Henderson police were requested for a welfare check, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Police said Shaw’s death was considered suspicious, but would not elaborate on the circumstances.

The department could not be reached Friday for further comment, but jail records indicate no one has been arrested in connection with the death.

