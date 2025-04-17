‘Sweetest soul’: Henderson man fatally shot was mistaken for someone else

Desai Abrams, 36, was identified by Las Vegas police and the Clark County coroner as the man shot dead last week in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

A man found dead inside a car in the northeast Las Vegas Valley earlier this month was apparently mistaken for someone else when he was ambushed and shot, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner have identified Desai Abrams, 36, as the man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on April 9.

In a news release, Metro said officers were sent to the scene in the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North at about 9:43 p.m. that day. When officers arrived, police said, they learned that Abrams had been waiting in his car with his best friend when a man approached the vehicle from behind and fired into the driver’s side window.

Police suspect that Adrian Rhodes, 31, who was arrested the next day, shot Abrams in the head before fleeing southbound, according to the release. Abrams was pronounced dead at the scene afterward.

While investigating the shooting, a man named Richard Brown approached officers wearing a bulletproof vest, according to the police report. Metro said Brown told them that he may have been Rhodes’ intended target.

Brown told police that, earlier that day, he and Rhodes had been in a “heated exchange over a female,” and Rhodes had threatened to shoot him. Brown also said that Abrams’ vehicle resembled his own car and that Abrams had parked in the spot where Brown routinely parks.

Abrams’ parents, Lillie Hopper and Michael Abrams, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they have been in a “state of shock” since their son, remembered for his love of God, extreme sports and sneakers, was murdered.

“I’m speechless,” Michael Abrams, who has worked as a CCSD educator and coach for decades, said Wednesday. “I am speechless that my son — a young person who was accomplished and had such a big heart — has been taken by senseless gun violence.”

‘Will always ride with us’

Over the weekend, Lee Canyon ski resort posted photos of Abrams, who previously worked there, on its social media pages, memorializing him under the hashtag #RideForDesai.

“In loving memory of Desai Abrams — a cherished soul, respected friend, and an unforgettable part of our Lee Canyon family,” the post read. “Your presence on the mountain brought light, laughter, and strength to our community. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will always ride with us.”

In an interview with the Review-Journal, Justin Rush, a close friend and former co-worker, emphasized Abrams’ lasting impact at Lee Canyon — and throughout the valley.

Rush, who now works as a tattoo artist, remembered tattooing Abrams during his apprenticeship. He described Abrams as supportive, fun, and “always a hype man” at the resort.

According to his social media profiles, Abrams was also a beloved presence in the sneaker and streetwear communities of Las Vegas. With more than 4,000 followers on his Instagram page, @Vegaslooks, he connected with popular hip-hop artists such as Waka Flocka Flame and PartyNextDoor while growing his brand.

Yovani Barrera, who owns Bring It Back, a popular streetwear resale store with multiple locations in Southern Nevada, called Abrams the “kindest, sweetest soul.”

Barrera said he met Abrams, who had become interested in selling sneakers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Abrams had come to Bring It Back to sell a pair of shoes when he learned that he had accidentally bought a pair of replicas, or “fakes,” Barrera said.

“Instead of becoming upset or angry, like many people would, he just wanted to learn,” Barrera said. “And he did learn. He eventually developed a large inventory and celebrity clientele. Anyone who pulled up to buy from him knew it was love.”

Barrera said he was impressed by how Abrams seemed to “do it all.” He noted that Abrams was a well-rounded athlete who also loved skateboarding.

Suspect’s prior DUI convictions

According to court records, Rhodes, arrested on suspicion of DUI in October, was released on bond and ordered to stay out of trouble and not consume drugs or alcohol. Rhodes’ arrest report showed two prior DUI convictions in California, where he is from.

Court records also show that Rhodes is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.