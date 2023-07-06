‘Take a picture, it will last longer’: Police say comment provoked fatal stabbing

Wyatt Conway (Metropolitan Police Department)

After a woman told a man to “take a picture, it will last longer,” the man started a fight that led to a 35-year-old’s death, police said.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, Joshua Brooke was near Churchill Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard with a woman when she noticed a man walking by staring at her. “Take a picture, it will last longer,” she said, which angered the man, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

About 10 minutes later, a Ford Explorer pulled up and the same man got out, along with three other people, including 18-year-old Wyatt Conway. They started a fight with Brooke, and Conway allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Brooke multiple times, police said.

Brooke died at University Medical Center from multiple stab wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Conway suffered an injury to his back during the fight and was arrested at his home when police responded to a report of a person being stabbed. Conway told police that he was stabbed during the fight, but police could not determine if Conway was stabbed by Brooke or injured by people in his group.

His injuries were not life threatening.

Conway was charged with open murder and is next due in court on July 18. He remains in custody without bail, court records show.

