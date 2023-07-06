104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

‘Take a picture, it will last longer’: Police say comment provoked fatal stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 6:05 pm
 
Wyatt Conway (Metropolitan Police Department)
Wyatt Conway (Metropolitan Police Department)

After a woman told a man to “take a picture, it will last longer,” the man started a fight that led to a 35-year-old’s death, police said.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, Joshua Brooke was near Churchill Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard with a woman when she noticed a man walking by staring at her. “Take a picture, it will last longer,” she said, which angered the man, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

About 10 minutes later, a Ford Explorer pulled up and the same man got out, along with three other people, including 18-year-old Wyatt Conway. They started a fight with Brooke, and Conway allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Brooke multiple times, police said.

Brooke died at University Medical Center from multiple stab wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Conway suffered an injury to his back during the fight and was arrested at his home when police responded to a report of a person being stabbed. Conway told police that he was stabbed during the fight, but police could not determine if Conway was stabbed by Brooke or injured by people in his group.

His injuries were not life threatening.

Conway was charged with open murder and is next due in court on July 18. He remains in custody without bail, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
2
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
3
16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
4
LETTER: Biden will seek a way around student loan ruling
LETTER: Biden will seek a way around student loan ruling
5
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Newsom is running for president. He just doesn’t want you to know it yet.
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Newsom is running for president. He just doesn’t want you to know it yet.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested in fatal stabbing in western Las Vegas
Man arrested in fatal stabbing in western Las Vegas
Coroner ID’s 2 men killed, 2 teens in custody
Coroner ID’s 2 men killed, 2 teens in custody
Rider stabbed during fight on RTC bus; man arrested
Rider stabbed during fight on RTC bus; man arrested
Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1
Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1
Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband
Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband
Man, 86, shoots and kills woman, 79, in Henderson, police say
Man, 86, shoots and kills woman, 79, in Henderson, police say