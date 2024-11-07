Taxi’s dashcam video helps track down Las Vegas homicide suspect

A taxi’s dashcam helped police identify a suspect in the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside a crashed car last month.

Keyun Watts, 25, who was taken into custody Monday, faces an open murder charge and eight counts each of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and discharging a gun in a prohibited area, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, the victim, Elvin Sejdinovic, was found late Oct. 5 with two gunshot wounds in his chest in a vehicle that had crashed near South Decatur Boulevard and Patrick Lane. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police found eight 9mm cartridge cases at the intersection of Decatur and Patrick. Officers were also notified that the area was known for street races.

The dashcam video helped police match an Instagram decal, which was later found near the scene of the shooting, to a Camaro featured on an account highlighting illegal Las Vegas street “take overs” and “side shows,” the report said.

After his arrest, Watts told police he had shot Sejdinovic, “a stranger to him,” the report said. He said he exited the freeway onto Russell Road and stopped at the red light at Decatur. While waiting for the first vehicle in the southbound turn lane, he flashed the Camaro’s headlights, “believing this would cycle the light faster,” he told police.

An unknown vehicle across the intersection flashed its lights back, then crossed multiple lanes of traffic and cut in front of Watts as he made the turn onto Decatur.

Both cars reached Patrick, where, Watts said, an object — perhaps a water bottle — was thrown at the driver’s side. When Watts looked over, he said he saw the other driver shouting and reaching near the front passenger side of his car. In response, Watts said he grabbed his 9mm gun and fired four shots at the man. He added that he did not know whether the other driver had a weapon nor did he call 911.

He then admitted he drove to a nearby area to remove the stickers from his car, police said.

Watts had a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

