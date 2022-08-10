Tech ties suspect to man gunned down in North Las Vegas

Phone records and video from a market led to an arrest after a man was gunned down in the middle of a North Las Vegas street.

Kenneth Warner, whose age was not released, was arrested Monday and booked on a murder charge in connection with the death of Nathan Campbell, according to an arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Campbell was found dead around 9:45 p.m. July 18 after he was shot multiple times in the roadway near the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Two woman driving by the shooting told detectives they saw Campbell on his knees in the street while he was shot at least five times in the leg, according to the arrest report.

While conducting a search warrant, detectives said Campbell’s phone GPS pinged from the scene of the shooting two minutes after it was reported.

Video surveillance from a nearby market showed a man in white shorts with a blue sweatshirt shooting Campbell. Detectives said they found white shorts with blood on them inside Warner’s home the day he was arrested.

Warner is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.

