Teen, 16, fatally shot at Las Vegas house party identified

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a homicide in the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Aug. 5, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas teen who was fatally shot Tuesday night at a house party in the northwest valley has been identified.

Jayden Collins, 16, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that Collins was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following a house party in the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street and was declared dead at the scene.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting at the residence, near West Ann Road and North Durango Drive, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found Collins in front of the house, and Metro homicide detective Lt. Robert Price said early Wednesday that a large party had been taking place at the residence.

Metro said Thursday the case remains open and no arrests has been made. Price urged anyone who was at the party to contact the agency’s homicide division at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555, or by going online to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

