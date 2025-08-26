Teen arrested in connection to fatal Las Vegas house party shooting

Las Vegas police said they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a homicide earlier this month after an apparent house party in the northeast valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday that they have arrested a juvenile in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this month in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after an apparent house party.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified, was taken into custody on Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspected open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. But a log of Metro’s arrests posted on Saturday identified the suspect as Elijah Belt-Campbell, and online records from Las Vegas Justice Court show Belt-Campbell made an initial appearance Tuesday morning.

The Clark County district attorney’s office could not immediately be reached to answer whether Belt-Campbell would be tried as an adult. Court records did not state when Belt-Campbell would appear next.

Metro officers responded at 10 p.m. Aug. 5 to a reported shooting in the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street, near the intersection of West Ann Road and North Durango Drive, police said in an Aug. 6 statement. Arriving officers found a teenager, later identified as North Las Vegas resident Jayden Collins, 16, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office earlier this month ruled Collins died of multiple gunshot wounds and that his death was a homicide.

