Teen arrested in connection to deadly North Las Vegas shooting

A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in North Las Vegas on June 8, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department press release.

Officers arrived on scene at a business in the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard after receiving a call about a shooting, the press release states.

Police say when they arrived, they found an unresponsive 17-year-old male. Medical personnel were also on scene and after taking life-saving measures, the victim did not survive, according to police.

Though the suspect fled the scene, he was later arrested after police said they identified a vehicle of interest, a red 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata.

The suspect was taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and booked for open murder with a deadly weapon, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Or contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.

