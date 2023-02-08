64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2023 - 3:36 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives say a 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another 17-year-old.

The Criminal Apprehension Team — a multijurisdictional task force led by the FBI — arrested the teen at his home Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of shooting Isaiah Langseth in the chest at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Langseth died hours later, at about 8:30 a.m., at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police say an argument preceded the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
CARTOONS: How McCarthy plans to solve the debt-ceiling standoff
CARTOONS: How McCarthy plans to solve the debt-ceiling standoff
3
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
4
CARTOONS: George Santos finally finds his family
CARTOONS: George Santos finally finds his family
5
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man fatally shot after police say suspect lured him with car-buying ruse
Man fatally shot after police say suspect lured him with car-buying ruse
Las Vegas police solve two homicide cold cases from the 1990s
Las Vegas police solve two homicide cold cases from the 1990s
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Man shot and killed outside Las Vegas gas station
Man shot and killed outside Las Vegas gas station
Arrest report: Victim fell from moving SUV onto street prior to her death
Arrest report: Victim fell from moving SUV onto street prior to her death
Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas
Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas