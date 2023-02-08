Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Isaiah Langseth died this past weekend after being shot in the chest. Las Vegas police say an argument preceded the shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives say a 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another 17-year-old.

The Criminal Apprehension Team — a multijurisdictional task force led by the FBI — arrested the teen at his home Tuesday.

The suspect is accused of shooting Isaiah Langseth in the chest at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Langseth died hours later, at about 8:30 a.m., at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police say an argument preceded the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

