Homicides

Teen arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death in west Las Vegas Valley

Lincoln Boe (Metropolitan Police Department)
Lincoln Boe (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 7:13 am
 
Updated May 3, 2024 - 7:46 am

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a woman found stabbed to death in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Robert Boe is in the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled for court Friday afternoon, according to Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Police officers responded to the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, about 7:35 a.m. Monday and found a woman’s body in a dumpster enclosure, according to a Metro release Tuesday.

The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds, the release stated.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

