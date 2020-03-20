Teen arrested in fatal central Las Vegas shooting

A teen was booked on a murder charge Thursday in the Saturday shooting of a man at a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex parking lot on East Bonanza Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teen was booked on a murder charge Thursday in the Saturday shooting of a man at a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex parking lot.

Las Vegas police said Brett Addona, 26, of Las Vegas, was working on a vehicle in the parking lot in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, when three men approached him shortly after 7 p.m. An argument broke out and Addona was shot multiple times, police said.

Booking logs at the Clark County Detention Center show Steven Arenas, 16, was booked at the jail Thursday on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. Arenas was scheduled for an initial appearance in court Friday morning.

Further details on what police believe linked Arenas to the crime were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.