Teen arrested in fatal central Las Vegas shooting

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a homicide in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas.

Jayda Jones was booked on charges of murder and battery, and jail records show that Jones was arrested in connection with the Dec. 1 shooting of Dijon Snowden.

Snowden, 31, was found inside an apartment on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street with a woman in her 20s who also was shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at the time.

Johansson said Snowden was in a fight with another man when he was shot. Snowden and the woman he was with were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the man died the same day. The woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Jones is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

