Homicides

Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of Las Vegas woman in early July

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 8:00 am
 

Las Vegas police have arrested a teenager in the stabbing death of a woman inside a home early this month.

Jail records indicate Steven Olsen, 18, was booked Thursday into Clark County Detention Center on a murder with a deadly weapon charge. His bail will be set in court.

Metropolitan Police Department documents identify him as a suspect in the deadly stabbing on July 9. About 9 a.m., neighbors on the 1700 block of Rockcrest Drive, near West Vegas and North Torrey Pines drives, called police to report a woman struggling and screaming inside a house.

When police went inside to investigate, they found Lizzette Schley, 45, had been stabbed multiple times. She died at the scene.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said there were no signs of forced entry.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

