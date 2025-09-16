Police arrest teen in northeast valley park shooting with 1 dead, 2 injured

Jose Juarez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure or vehicle, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 17-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a northeast valley park shooting that left another teenager dead and two others injured, police records show.

Jose Juarez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure or vehicle, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Records show that his arrest was linked to the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that three juveniles were identified as suspects and would be booked accordingly for multiple felony charges, including open murder. Juarez was the only person who appeared on Metro’s booking log, which only includes those who have been processed in the adult system, under the shooting’s event number.

Metro officers were dispatched to a park in the 4400 block of East Washington Avenue, where East Las Vegas Family Park is located, around 1 a.m. Monday in response to a ShotSpotter alert that shots had been fired in the area.

Arriving officers found three people, all in their mid-to-late teens, suffering from gunshot wounds in the basketball court area, Metro said in a Tuesday news release.

One person, whose identity has not been released by the Clark County Coroner’s office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they later learned the victim was sitting on a bench with a woman when a car pulled up and two boys exited the vehicle armed with firearms. The suspects tried to rob one of the victims, police said, and a shootout ensued.

The suspects fled in the vehicle and were stopped by police prior to leaving the park.

The surviving two victims were transported to UMC, where police noted that they were in “stable but critical condition.”

Juarez’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

