Teen arrested in security guard’s death also brought gun to Las Vegas school

The teen suspect arrested Saturday in the killing of a security guard this month was the same 16-year-old student arrested Thursday after bringing a handgun to Del Sol High School, according to Las Vegas police.

Anthony Okelberry is facing charges of murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a credit card without the cardholder’s consent.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified Okelberry as a suspect in the April 22 death of 75-year-old Hursey Dale Addison after he was found with some of the security guard’s belongings.

Addison was shot and killed while patrolling an apartment complex on the 5500 block of South Mountain Vista Street.

More information on how Las Vegas detectives initially linked Okelberry to the slaying were not immediately available.

No threats were made last week to Del Sol High School when a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in Okelberry’s waistband, according to Clark County school police Sgt. Bryan Zink.

School police have confiscated 15 guns from students this school year as of Thursday, Zink said.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old student was arrested at Chaparral High School after police found a gun in his backpack, and a 13-year-old student was arrested for making terroristic threats to Silvestri Junior High School.

