Teen charged in killing that stemmed from dispute over video game

A Las Vegas teen has been charged with murder in the shooting of another teen during an October argument over a video game.

Zaishaun White (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Zaishaun White (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas teen has been charged with murder in the shooting of another teen during an October argument over a video game.

Zaishaun White, now 15, was 14 at the time of the Oct. 1 killing of Arthur Davis, 16, of Las Vegas. Police said White, Davis and another teen were playing video games at a home in the 7000 block of Canary Ivy Way, near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards, when an argument broke out between White and Davis over a game.

An arrest report for White released Wednesday by Las Vegas police states that White brandished a gun during the argument. The third teen then attempted to intervene and struggled with White over the gun when it discharged, police said.

Davis was standing about 6 feet away at the time. He was struck in the left side and died at the scene.

According to the arrest report for White, another witness reported seeing White rush from the bedroom where the shooting occurred, saying, “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean it.”

White was found by police nearby hiding in bushes. The gun believed to be used in the killing was found in the bedroom.

White initially was arrested as a juvenile. According to his arrest report, he did not give a statement to authorities.

Clark County Detention Center records show that he was booked at the jail Nov. 25 on multiple felonies. However, Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that prosecutors only approved a charge of a murder with a deadly weapon.

White was scheduled to make an appearance Thursday morning in Justice Court. Court records do not identify an attorney for the teen.

Shortly after the slaying, Davis was described by family as a promising, kind-hearted youth.

“On October 1 @ 5:30 pm our lives would forever be changed,” Davis’ family said on a GoFundMe page created to help raise money for funeral costs.

“We lost the life of a beautiful soul, a kind, smart, loving young man at the young age of 16 to gun violence,” the GoFundMe page said. “While other kids are preparing to go to college and planning their future we as a family are planning the funeral of Jr. better known to us as JUJU.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.