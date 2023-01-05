Teen faces murder charge in death of mother’s boyfriend

A 15-year-old boy has been jailed on a murder charge in a stabbing that left his mother’s boyfriend dead, police said Wednesday.

Metro Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a briefing Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old boy has been jailed on a murder charge in a stabbing that left his mother’s boyfriend dead, police said Wednesday.

The boy, who was not named, is suspected in a stabbing during a fight Monday evening in the 3900 block of Koval Lane, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man who was stabbed died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He had not been identified as of Thursday morning.

Police said the man was visiting Las Vegas with his girlfriend and her children, and he stepped in to stop a fight among two boys when he was stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.