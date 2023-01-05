47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Teen faces murder charge in death of mother’s boyfriend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2023 - 8:04 am
 
Metro Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a briefing Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near Koval Lane in Las ...
Metro Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a briefing Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old boy has been jailed on a murder charge in a stabbing that left his mother’s boyfriend dead, police said Wednesday.

The boy, who was not named, is suspected in a stabbing during a fight Monday evening in the 3900 block of Koval Lane, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man who was stabbed died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He had not been identified as of Thursday morning.

Police said the man was visiting Las Vegas with his girlfriend and her children, and he stepped in to stop a fight among two boys when he was stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
2
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
3
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
4
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
5
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Arrest made in east Las Vegas stabbing
Arrest made in east Las Vegas stabbing
Coroner IDs man found dead in northwest valley
Coroner IDs man found dead in northwest valley
First killing of 2023 reported in west Las Vegas
First killing of 2023 reported in west Las Vegas
70-year-old man jailed in fatal hit-and-run crash
70-year-old man jailed in fatal hit-and-run crash
Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying
Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying
Man fatally shoots neighbor in elevator, police say
Man fatally shoots neighbor in elevator, police say