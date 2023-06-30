98°F
Homicides

Teen faces murder charge in Strip killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2023 - 10:37 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A teenager was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers were called at 10:18 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South after a report of a shooting, according to a statement Friday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a “male” was pronounced dead at the scene from a suspected gunshot wound. Metro did not specify whether he was an adult or a child.

A 17-year-old girl was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge in connection with the shooting. Her name was not immediately released.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the person who was killed after his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the killing may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

