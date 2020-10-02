Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas

Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead in the northeast valley Thursday afternoon.

Homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting that left at least one person dead in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday night after a fight over a video game at a home in northeast Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7000 block of Canary Ivy Way, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street after a report of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a media briefing Thursday night.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest, Spencer said.

Police believe several people had gathered to play a video game at an apartment, he said.

“During the video game, an argument over the game ensued between two people over the video game,” Spencer said. “A gun was produced and there was a struggle over the gun during that fight. At that point the 16-year-old was shot and killed with that handgun.”

The 16-year-old juvenile was pronounced dead as of 5 p.m., police said.

A suspect, a 14-year-old boy, ran from the scene. Officers located the boy approximately 30 minutes later hiding about a half-mile away, identifying him from a description provided by a witness who called police after seeing a juvenile running away, he said.

“We’re still trying to figure out how the juvenile came in possession of the gun,” Spencer said.

After the shooting, dozens of relatives and neighbors gathered on the corner of Ivalace Way and Lake Mead. Several cried and held each other.

A man paced outside the entrance to a neighborhood while he cried out, “They killed my son!”

A young woman parked her car on Lake Mead around 6:15 p.m. and jumped out of the car. She took off her sandals and ran toward the police tape screaming, “Where’s my brother?” before police stopped her at the crime scene. Another woman quickly went to the woman and hugged her.

Clark County School District police and specialists from the Trauma Intervention Program were on scene to assist both police and the family.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked on one count of open murder, police said.

The victim will be identified later by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is the 128th homicide in Clark County this year and the 97th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.