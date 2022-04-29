75°F
Homicides

Teen fatally shot, brother arrested at Las Vegas mobile home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 8:46 am
 
Updated April 29, 2022 - 8:02 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, North, on Fri ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, North, on Fri ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, North, on Fri ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)v

An 18-year-old was fatally shot, and his brother was arrested, Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called by neighbors at 8:08 a.m. after a report of a shooting at the BlueBird Mobile Home Park, 3920 Las Vegas Blvd. North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta.

A shotgun was fired twice, Valenta said, and the teen was found inside the trailer dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Police later said in a statement that 27-year-old Michael Miguel was in an argument with his teenage brother when Miguel opened fire, fatally striking the teen.

Miguel then called the police. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where is being held without bail on one count of murder.

Police believe the 18-year-old lived in the trailer he died in. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Miguel was previously charged with battery in May 2021. He was sentenced to stay out of trouble and do 30 hours of community service, according to court records.

Seven months later, in January, Miguel was charged with two counts of battery constituting domestic violence on a pregnant victim and one count of coercion constituting domestic violence. Court records show all three charges were dismissed.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

