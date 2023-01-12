Teen fatally shot in central Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office said that a Henderson resident was the victim of a homicide that occurred on Monday morning.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An 18-year-old man who was shot to death in central Las Vegas was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday morning.

The coroner’s office said that Christopher Sanchez-Guzman, a Henderson resident, was the victim of a shooting that occurred near 4700 block of South Topaz Street on Monday morning.

Police said Sanchez-Guzman was shot near the back of an apartment complex, near South Pecos Road and East Tropicana Avenue. Officers found his body in a flood channel behind the apartments near. The coroner’s office ruled his death as a homicide after they found he suffered from a gun shot wound to his back.

Officers had not made an arrest as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.