Homicides

Teen fatally shot in North Las Vegas shopping center parking lot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 6:19 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teen was fatally shot in a North Las Vegas shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:35 p.m. officers found a man in his late teens who had been shot multiple times in the 2200 block of East Centennial Parkway, near Pecos Road. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The shooter fled the scene and police said it was believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information can call 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

