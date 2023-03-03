Teen fatally shot outside northeast Las Vegas apartment

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at an apartment complex at 5011 E. Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A teenager was fatally shot Friday morning in a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex, authorities said.

The 19-year-old man was found dead around 7 a.m. during a welfare check at his apartment at the Siegel Slots and Suites, 5011 E. Craig Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at the scene.

Several residents called police at 4:42 a.m. reporting gunshots, but they all told police they did not see a shooting.

“We have very little information regarding what led up to the shooting,” he said.

Johansson said the teen was in a fight outside of his apartment and made it back into his home before he died.

“As part of our investigation, we’ll be going back and working it backwards to find out what all occurred from the moment of the shooting to where we’re at right now, but at this point in time there does not appear to be any calls for help from the victim,” Johansson said.

Johansson said he could not provide a description of the suspect, and he urged anyone with information to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.