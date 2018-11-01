Homicides

Teen ID’d as victim in shooting at North Las Vegas apartments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2018 - 10:55 am
 

An 18-year-old man killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a North Las Vegas apartment complex has been identified.

He was Keimarre Galvin of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Galvin was shot Tuesday night at the same complex on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, where 20-year-old Andru Jarone Rollins was gunned down on Friday.

Police responded about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to multiple reports of gunshots, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. Police found Galvin in the courtyard of an apartment complex. A shooter fled before police arrived.

The shooting wasn’t random, a release said Thursday morning.

Officers haven’t made an arrest in either slaying, but Leavitt said Wednesday that police were investigating the possibility they were connected.

“At this time we’re not going to rule out anything,” Leavitt said at the scene Tuesday night.

As North Las Vegas police investigated the scene Tuesday and interviewed a few witnesses, groups of people stood near the complex and across the street. Crying and the occasional angry shout could be heard over the traffic on Civic Center Drive.

Anyone with information on the homicides may call the Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

