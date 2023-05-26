Teen jailed in fatal drive-by shooting near Southern Highlands

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting of a woman near Southern Highlands.

A neighborhood where a woman was fatally shot Sunday night while walking near Southern Highlands is shown on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a woman near Southern Highlands, police said Friday.

Shawna McCowan, 43, was walking on the sidewalk outside 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue around 9 p.m. on April 23 when a person inside a passing vehicle shot her, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County coroner’s office.

McCowan died within an hour at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso and neck, the coroner’s office ruled.

In a statement Friday, Metro said a 16-year-old had been arrested and booked on charges of murder and attempted murder. His name was not immediately released, and it was unclear how he was tied to the shooting.

Metro said anyone with information on the shooting may call 702-828-3521.

