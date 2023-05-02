70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Teen jailed in fatal shooting of friend outside house party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2023 - 11:26 am
 
Armon Watkins (Metropolitan Police Department)
Armon Watkins (Metropolitan Police Department)

A teenager faces murder and other charges after police said he killed his friend in a shootout at a house party, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Along with murder, Armon Watkins, 17, is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and carrying and concealing a gun without a permit in connection with the death of Luiga Luna, also 17, according to court records.

Witnesses told police that Watkins was in a shootout on Feb. 17 after a house party on the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Another person at the party, identified in the arrest report as Alexander Ramirez, was drunk and started pointing a gun at people inside the house, police said.

Witnesses said Ramirez shot at Watkins and several of his friends when they went outside. Luna jumped into a black Lexus, before Watkins opened fire, not knowing his friends were inside the car, according to the arrest report.

Luna was dropped off at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

“Watkins called someone from their group of friends and apologized for what happened, stating he was trying to protect them,” detectives wrote in the report.

One woman told police she yelled to Watkins, “It’s them, don’t shoot,” as the Lexus drove toward her to pick her up.

Watkins was arrested while walking into a Walmart on West Charleston Boulevard, police said. He is being held without bail.

Ramirez is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and owning a gun as a prohibited person, according to court records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
2
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
3
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
4
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
5
Opinion: Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Opinion: Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Local golfers keep US Open dream alive
Local golfers keep US Open dream alive
Man accused of killing doctor wife makes court appearance
Man accused of killing doctor wife makes court appearance
Ruffin still supports A’s move despite failed ballpark deal
Ruffin still supports A’s move despite failed ballpark deal
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
8 Strip fires, 2 arrests: Police say suspects blame each other
8 Strip fires, 2 arrests: Police say suspects blame each other
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members