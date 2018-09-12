Teen killed at North Las Vegas high school was student, police say

The 18-year-old male killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the Canyon Springs High School campus was a student at the school, police confirmed Wednesday.

North Las Vegas Police police investigate a homicide at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The student, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified, was shot near the school’s northwest property line, behind the fencing of a baseball field, North Las Vegas police said.

The attack was the first on-campus shooting at a Clark County school since 1990, when a student-on-student shooting at Eldorado High School left one teen dead.

Superintendent Jesus Jara announced on Wednesday the creation of a special school safety advisory group. He said he will ask the group to submit recommendations by Dec. 1.

Officers began receiving “hundreds” of calls at 2:39 p.m. reporting shots fired near the school at 350 E. Alexander Road, acting Chief Justin Roberts said at a Tuesday afternoon news briefing outside the school.

The student died after being transported to University Medical Center.

Police learned the student and an unknown person had an altercation prior to the shooting, a North Las Vegas release said. That unknown shooter escaped before police arrived.

Detectives hadn’t determined a motive for the shooting as of Wednesday morning, the release said. Police reiterated that the shooting appeared targeted and wasn’t a random act of violence.

Officers did not recover a gun at the scene, police said.

Though the school let out at 2:05 p.m., about 400 students and staff members were still on campus at the time of the shooting, Clark County School District spokeswoman Kirsten Searer said. Most were participating in athletics and other after-school activities or waiting for a late bus. The school was put in lockdown after the shooting, Searer said.

All the classrooms and hallways were searched before Canyon Springs students were released about 4:45 p.m.

