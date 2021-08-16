95°F
Homicides

Teen killed during parking lot party near Sunset Park ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 10:40 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a teenager killed in a Friday morning shooting.

He was Anthony Emilian, 18. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers rushed to the 3100 block of East Sunset Road at 12:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting, according to a Friday afternoon statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Soon after the initial report, Henderson and Las Vegas police received calls from several local hospitals of gunshot victims being dropped off.

Investigators believe a fight broke out among a group of people drinking in the parking lot when one person, identified as Emilian, started shooting at the others, injuring six teenagers. Someone fired back, striking him.

Emilian died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

