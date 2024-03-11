Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in North Las Vegas last week.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital around 4 p.m. Wednesday where Marcos Kakogui had arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Kakogui was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Police initially reported that the victim was 18.

Police said a 16-year-old boy also arrived at UMC after being shot but his injuries were not life threatening. Both victims were shot near Wilkinson Way and Dillon Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

