70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 1:45 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in North Las Vegas last week.

North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital around 4 p.m. Wednesday where Marcos Kakogui had arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Kakogui was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Police initially reported that the victim was 18.

Police said a 16-year-old boy also arrived at UMC after being shot but his injuries were not life threatening. Both victims were shot near Wilkinson Way and Dillon Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
North Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead
North Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead
Teen killed in North Las Vegas was Arbor View student, athlete
Teen killed in North Las Vegas was Arbor View student, athlete
Men arrested in connection with January homicide
Men arrested in connection with January homicide
Police: Woman’s social security card found in wallet of suspected killer
Police: Woman’s social security card found in wallet of suspected killer
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 2 women dead, man wounded in east valley
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 2 women dead, man wounded in east valley