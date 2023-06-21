Teen killed in North Las Vegas triple shooting ID’d

Deewayne LaDonn Edwards was one of one three teenagers shot Tuesday in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide on Centennial Parkway between Commerce Street and Kitamaya Street on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 19-year-old has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as a man who was shot dead in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Deewayne LaDonn Edwards was one of one three teenagers shot Tuesday afternoon on West Centennial Parkway, between North Commerce Street and Kitamaya Street.

Edwards died at the scene. The other two victims, also 19, fled to a house on Velvet Silk Street and were later driven to University Medical Center, according to North Las Vegas police.

North Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

