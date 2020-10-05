Teen slain in argument over video game described as kind-hearted soul

A teen shot to death Thursday in an argument over a video game is being described as a promising, kind-hearted soul who was taken too soon because of gun violence.

Homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting that left at least one person dead in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Arthur Davis. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teen shot to death Thursday in an argument over a video game is being described as a promising, kind-hearted soul who was taken too soon because of gun violence.

The teen, Arthur Davis, 16, of Las Vegas, was slain at 4:35 p.m. during an argument on the 7000 block of Canary Ivy Way, near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Las Vegas police said a 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder in the case.

The accused killer has not been identified publicly because of his age.

“On October 1 @ 5:30 pm our lives would forever be changed,” Davis’ family said in a GoFundMe page created Sunday to help raise money for funeral costs.

“We lost the life of a beautiful soul, a kind, smart, loving young man at the young age of 16 to gun violence,” the GoFundMe page said. “While other kids are preparing to go to college and planning their future we as a family are planning the funeral of Jr. better known to us as JUJU.”

The Clark County coroner’s office released Davis’ name on Monday, saying he died from a gunshot wound to the chest in what is classified as a homicide. Las Vegas police said several people had gathered to play a video game at the residence on Canary Ivy.

“During the video game, an argument over the game ensued between two people over the video game,” Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said. “A gun was produced and there was a struggle over the gun during that fight. At that point the 16-year-old was shot and killed with that handgun.”

Davis’ family members said in the GoFundMe page they are grief-stricken as they are planning a funeral.

“No parents should have to experience this kind of pain or carry this kind a burden or worry,” the GoFundMe page said. “There are still so many unanswered questions for his parents and family to sort out let’s (help) them in (their) time of need to ease some of their stress. His family needs your help with his funeral expenses. Please we are reaching out to the community, family and friends!”

