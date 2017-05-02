Teenage boy will be charged as adult in fatal bus shooting

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A teenage boy will be charged as an adult in a fatal bus shooting from December.

Royal Love-Camp, 16, faces a murder charge, the Clark County district attorney’s office confirmed. Las Vegas police accused Love-Camp of shooting and killing 20-year-old Jonathan Potter after a bus fight Dec. 15.

Court records show a warrant for his arrest was issued a week after the shooting. He was arrested Saturday and booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Love-Camp’s arrest warrant, the fight began after Love-Camp and two of his friends began talking to Potter’s girlfriend on the bus.

As Love-Camp and his friends left the bus, Potter got up and punched one of them in the face, the warrant said. Love-Camp stepped off the bus and placed a cup of coffee he had been holding on the curb before loading his gun and firing into the bus, striking Potter in the abdomen.

Love-Camp was identified by several anonymous tipsters and his parole officer, who had seen the bus’ surveillance footage of the shooting, the warrant said. Love-Camp was on juvenile parole for a robbery with a deadly weapon charge.

Metro records show Love-Camp was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

