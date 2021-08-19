Teenage suspect in fatal slaying of homeless man ID’d in booking logs

Gabriel Campos, 17, was one of two youths arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the homeless man Tuesday evening in west Las Vegas, according to police.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police investigate a homicide near East Owens Avenue and North Sandhill Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 17-year-old who was one of two youths arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a homeless man Tuesday evening in west Las Vegas has been identified in Metropolitan Police Department booking records.

Gabriel Campos was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday in connection with the shooting, according to jail records. Metro on Wednesday said two boys were arrested in connection with the killing, although court records did not list a co-defendant for Campos as of Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Douglas A. Selby Park, near Owens Avenue and Sandhill Road, at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a man shot on a pedestrian bridge that connects to the park, Metro said.

Investigators believe a group of boys got into a fight with the man, whom police said was homeless. When the victim tried to run away, one of the boys chased after him and opened fire, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified him as of late Wednesday.

After the shooting, the people involved in the fight drove off in two cars, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday. One of the cars, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was later stopped by Las Vegas city marshals and two boys were arrested on murder charges.

Campos faces felony charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, court records show. He is set to appear in court on Monday morning.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.