Teenager fatally struck by truck in northeast Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on East Owens Avenue, near North Nellis Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager was fatally struck by a truck in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on East Owens Avenue, east of North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2017 Ford F-250 was heading east on Owens. A teenage boy was in the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk when the truck struck him, police said. The teen was taken to University Medical Center where he died, according to police.

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified the pedestrian as 17-year-old Eduardo Tinoco-Morales.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and did not shows signs of impairment.

No further information was available.

