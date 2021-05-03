Teenager fatally wounded in southeast valley gunfight identified

A teenager killed Friday night during a gunfight between two groups in southeast Las Vegas has been identified.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager killed Friday night during a gunfight between two groups in southeast Las Vegas has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Noel Carbajal, 17, died from a gunshot wound to the left leg causing vascular injury. His manner of death is a homicide.

The coroner’s office was unable to identify a place of residence for Carbajal.

Police said they were called at 11:43 p.m. to the Whitney Community Center, 5712 Missouri Ave., near Boulder Highway, after receiving multiple reports of gunfire. Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said officers did not find anyone at the scene, but Carbajal was later dropped off at Henderson Hospital, and another male was dropped off at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, both with gunshot wounds.

Carbajal was later moved to University Medical Center, where he died, Spencer said. The second shooting victim survived.

Investigators believe there was a fight between two groups of men who shot at each other. Several men were later detained, but it was unclear if police considered any of them suspects. No arrests in the case had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the Las Vegas police homicide section at 702-828-3521.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.