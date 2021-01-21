Teenager killed in double shooting in North Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

He was 18-year-old Samaj Holmes, the coroner’s office said. Holmes was found in a car with a woman, who also had been shot, after the vehicle had crashed into a home near Washburn Road and Goldfield Street, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Holmes and the woman, who has not been identified, were taken to University Medical Center. The woman was expected to survive, but Holmes died Saturday, the coroner’s office said.

Police previously said Holmes died on Sunday. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, police said. Further information about the case was not immediately available on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

