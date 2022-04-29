73°F
Teenager killed in homicide at northeast Las Vegas mobile home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 8:46 am
 
Updated April 29, 2022 - 11:10 am
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, North, on Fri ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An 18-year-old was fatally shot with a shotgun Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called by multiple neighbors at 8:08 a.m. after a report of a shooting at the BlueBird Mobile Home Park, 3920 Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta.

A shotgun was fired twice, Valenta said, and the teen was found inside the trailer dead from at least one gunshot wound.

One person was detained and a witness was speaking to police, but Valenta would not disclose the relationship between the dead teen and the person detained.

Police believe the 18-year-old lived in the trailer he died in. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified of his death.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

