Teens arrested in fatal northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting

The two 19-year-olds were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder and other charges in the shooting near North Las Vegas Airport.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley last month.

Victor Hugo Wright, 19, and Jaden John Barnes, 19, were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, attempted robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping and robbery.

Authorities have identified Wright and Barnes as suspects in a July 30 shooting, after which the victim, another teenager, died from his injuries. Officers responded late that night to a parking lot in the 2800 block of North Rancho Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Las Vegas Airport, after receiving reports of a man who had been shot.

The man, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as 18-year-old Latrell Jones-Dunbar, died about three days later.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department booking records, Barnes was first arrested on July 31 for an unrelated matter before being formally charged in Dunbar’s death, and Wright was detained on Thursday. Both men were held without bail, online court records show.

Barnes and Wright are both due in court on Tuesday.

