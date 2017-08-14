Teen’s call brings police to murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas

A 44-year-old man shot his wife, 46, multiple times before shooting himself in the head on Sunday night, police said, and officers responded after a teenager in the home called for help.

Las Vegas police work at the scene of a murder-suicide Sunday night in northwest Las Vegas. Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal @MaxMichor

A 15-year-old girl called police Sunday night to tell them her stepfather shot her mother and then himself.

About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots at the Chateau Versailles Condominiums, 10550 W. Alexander Road, near Cliff Shadows Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Dan McGrath.

McGrath said the teenage girl called police shortly after.

A 44-year-old man shot his wife, 46, multiple times before shooting himself in the head, McGrath said.

The couple had no prior domestic violence reports.

“It’s very difficult for police to intervene or ask questions when there’s no history,” McGrath said. “When there’s history we can go back, look at prior calls and ask what we missed, but there’s no way to do that here.”

Officers arriving at the scene helped the girl get out of the condo through a window before they entered and found the bodies, McGrath said.

“She was very distressed, but she’s with police now,” he said. “She heard the altercation and she might have looked in and seen something, but she’s safe.”

McGrath said detectives continue to investigate, and are looking into the man’s background.

10550 W. Alexander Road