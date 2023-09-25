Teens formally charged in hit-and-run killing of retired police chief

Prosecutors filed criminal complaints charging two teenagers with murder in connection with the death of Andreas Probst last month in the northwest valley.

Jesus Ayala, 17, left, and Jzamir Keys, 16, right, appear in Las Vegas Regional Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, left, stands with Andreas Probst's widow, Crystal Probst, center, and daughter Taylor Probst, right, at a press conference on the investigation of Andreas’ death at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lt. Jason Johansson of the Metropolitan Police Department addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst at police headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Prosecutors have formally charged two teenagers accused of killing a retired police chief in a hit-and-run crash last month in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Criminal complaints charging Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, with murder and other charges were filed on Monday morning, according to a statement from the Clark County district attorney’s office. The teenagers are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to be arraigned on the charges.

“The behavior exhibited by Defendants Ayala and Keys is outrageous and cannot be tolerated in this community,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in the release. “People riding bicycles should feel safe and secure and should not be subjected to criminals who put their lives at risk. Justice will be served.”

Ayala is accused of driving the vehicle that struck 64-year-old Andreas Probst on Aug. 14 as he rode his bicycle on North Tenaya Way, near Centennial Parkway. Authorities have said Keys was riding in the passenger seat and filming a disturbing vehicle that showed the teenagers laughing before they struck Probst.

Police have said the two were riding in a suspected stolen vehicle and struck an additional bicyclist and another car before hitting Probst.

Ayala also faces charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a burglary tool, according to the district attorney’s office. Keys faces additional charges of battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Attorneys are also expected to present arguments on the teens’ custody status during Tuesday’s hearing.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.