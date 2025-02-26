53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

‘They came by and shot her in the head’: 911 call reveals horror of Las Vegas bartender’s slaying

'They came by and shot her in the head': 911 call reveals horror of bartender's slaying
Charles Wright, left, and Phillip Strong, suspects in death of Atomic Liquors bartender Hope Ri ...
Charles Wright, left, and Phillip Strong, suspects in death of Atomic Liquors bartender Hope Ritter, appear in court during their arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A photo of Hope Ritter, a bartender at Atomic Liquors, who was shot and killed last Saturday, i ...
A photo of Hope Ritter, a bartender at Atomic Liquors, who was shot and killed last Saturday, is left outside of the door to the bar during a fundraiser in her memory at Atomic Liquors Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charles Wright, left, and Phillip Strong, suspects in the death of an Atomic Liquors bartender ...
Charles Wright, left, and Phillip Strong, suspects in the death of an Atomic Liquors bartender Hope Ritter, appear in court during their arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Flowers and candles are left out during a fundraiser in memory of Hope Ritter, a bartender at A ...
Flowers and candles are left out during a fundraiser in memory of Hope Ritter, a bartender at Atomic Liquors, was shot and killed last Saturday, at Atomic Liquors Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hope Ritter is seen behind the bar. (Atomic Liquors)
Hope Ritter is seen behind the bar. (Atomic Liquors)
More Stories
North Las Vegas Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: 17-year-old fatally shot in North Las Vegas neighborhood
Devante Reynolds, 32, center, one of three people arrested in connection with a 2021 bus stop s ...
Judge refuses to release suspect in fatal bus stop shooting near Sam’s Town
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
Man already in custody facing new charges in body found in east Las Vegas
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Witness helps police find Las Vegas woman accused of killing man in hit-and-run
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2025 - 3:19 pm
 
Updated February 26, 2025 - 3:59 pm

Moments after a downtown Las Vegas bartender was fatally shot as she sat in her parked car, her passenger laid down on the passenger seat and called 911, according to audio of the call obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The caller had been driven a few blocks home from the downtown Las Vegas bar Atomic Liquors by Hope Ritter, 29, a bartender there. He told a dispatcher that he and Ritter had parked in front of his house to talk. Then, he said, he heard gunshots.

At that point, Ritter stopped speaking mid-sentence and “slumped over in her seat,” according to a police report.

“We were talking about two guys who walked by,” the caller said on the recording, describing the men as “masked” and wearing dark clothing. “They came by and shot her in the head. There are two bullet holes in the window, and she is bleeding out. She’s dead.”

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Ritter and another person were sitting in a vehicle on the 400 block of 11th Street, near Lewis Avenue, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 15 when two men walked past the vehicle.

When the dispatcher asked the caller who shot at Ritter, he replied, “I don’t know,” adding that he immediately laid down in the passenger seat and “did not turn his head” to look where the men fled.

In the 911 recording, the caller, who didn’t give his name, also said that Ritter was a single mom and he had a crush on her.

“It scared me. … Oh my god,” the caller sobbed on the recording. “Hope is no longer here. And it’s my fault because I wanted to bring her to my house. She gave me a ride home.”

On Sunday, Ritter was remembered by her coworkers and friends in a fundraiser for her 10-year-old daughter at Atomic Liquors, on Fremont Street at South 10th Street.

“She loved everyone unconditionally,” friend Glen Johnson said at the fundraiser, adding that Ritter “radiated hope.”

Police announced Monday that Phillip Strong, 18, and Charles Wright, 20, were identified as suspects in the homicide and had been arrested. Wright, who was already in police custody on unrelated charges, was rebooked on Friday on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Strong and Wright were being held with no bail after they both appeared in court Tuesday.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES