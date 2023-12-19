‘They’re all gone’: Recording of 911 call from murder-suicide scene released

A recording of a 911 call shows the immediate, frantic moments after a man discovered the scene of a murder-suicide that left four dead and a child clinging to life.

Marvin Patterson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate after four people were found dead in a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex at 7500 Oso Blanca Road on Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“I hear one of the kids. They’re breathing. They’re trying to breathe,” the man who reported the Dec. 11 shooting told a dispatcher, struggling to speak.

About 12 minutes of the call and dispatch communications were released this week by the Las Vegas Fire Department as part of a public records request.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Marvin Patterson, 42, shot a woman and three children before turning the gun on himself at a unit of the Loreto & Palacio Apartments, 7545 Oso Blanca Road.

Patterson’s brother reported the grim discovery at about 10 a.m., according to police.

The man told a dispatcher that he had gone to check on his brother.

“I just received a text from my brother this morning,” he said in the call.

The dispatcher had a hard time keeping the distraught man’s attention. At one point, he tells someone at the scene with him that “they’re all gone.”

The surviving victim was rushed to University Medical Center in an “agonal” state, or near death, according to a dispatcher. A medic on board an ambulance told hospital staff that they were performing CPR on the young victim because he showed no pulse.

Schinara Patterson, 34, Zi’Myra Patterson, 6, and Ki’Ziah Cone, 14, died of gunshot wounds to the head, a county spokesperson said. Their deaths were ruled homicides. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

At the time of the shooting, Marvin Patterson was on house arrest in connection with a child sexual assault case, records show.

His initial bail of $100,000 was reduced to $10,000 a year ago, records show.

“We argued strenuously against the bail reduction,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

