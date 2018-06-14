Third boy arrested in fatal shooting of Las Vegas teen

A third teenage boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Henderson last week, police said.

Matthew Minkler (Facebook)

Kody Harlan, left, and Jaiden Caruso (Henderson Police Department)

Detectives tracked down the third teenager and arrested him late Wednesday near Warm Springs and Pecos roads, Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams said.

The teenager faces charges “along the lines” of destroying evidence and accessory to murder, Williams said. Police didn’t release his identity because he is a minor.

He joins Jaiden Caruso, 16, and Kody Harlen, 17, as suspects in the homicide of Matthew Minkler, who was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head late Friday in an empty house on the 2000 block of Cool Lilac Avenue.

Caruso and Harlen are being charged as adults. Caruso faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and Harlen faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact and destroying evidence, police said.

Police are pushing to have the unidentified teenager charged as an adult, Williams said.

Caruso and Harlen told police that Matthew, who was from Las Vegas, died in a modified game of Russian roulette, but Matthew’s family doesn’t believe that explanation.

The homicide investigation was opened Friday after Henderson officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle being driven recklessly near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.

Police said that when the car blew through a red light and crashed at the intersection, five juveniles inside the car got out and ran. Once in custody, police said, the juveniles gave up information about the homicide, leading detectives to the house on Cool Lilac.

