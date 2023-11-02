‘This kid was beloved’: Desert Pines mourns teen killed on Halloween

Se’Mauri Norris-Johnson’s football coach praised the 17-year-old while North Las Vegas police searched for two suspects in the fatal shooting.

Se'Mauri Norris-Johnson (Tico Rodriguez)

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) is pressured by Desert Pines linebacker Se'Mauri Norris-Johnson (13) during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hours before the shooting death of Se’Mauri Norris-Johnson on Halloween night in North Las Vegas, his high school football coach was talking about him with a coach of the University of Georgia football program.

Tico Rodriguez, head coach for the Desert Pines Jaguars, spoke about how Norris-Johnson, a linebacker who just completed the 2023 season as a junior, could be a great prospect for Georgia with another year of development as a senior.

“He had all the traits and the skill set they were looking for,” said Rodriguez, 50, who is in his 10th year as head coach at the school. “This was his breakout year, where he put it all together.”

On Wednesday, a day after the 17-year-old Norris-Johnson was killed, “a lot of the kids were in shock” after hearing about it, and Desert Pines brought in crisis managers to assist them in dealing with the tragedy, Rodriguez said.

“As an individual, this kid was beloved,” the coach said. “In the three years I have seen him, I have never seen him upset. All of the teammates rallied behind him. He was always the positive guy on the sideline.”

The North Las Vegas Police Department said Norris-Johnson was among several teenagers wearing ski masks who quickly exited a vehicle at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of Shadow Oak Drive and approached two other teens who were trick-or-treating.

One of the trick-or-treaters then fired a gun at the group, hitting the football star, who died soon after emergency crews arrived, according to police.

The trick-or-treaters fled the scene and remain at large, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Brian Thomas.

It is still unclear why Norris-Johnson and the other masked juveniles approached the trick-or-treaters or if anything was done or said before the shooting.

Detectives have asked residents in the area of the shooting, near the intersection of Shadow Oak and Spotted Pony drives, to provide any information about the trick-or-treaters, including home security camera footage of them at houses or walking in the neighborhood.

The two were described as male juveniles. Police said one wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask and carrying a red backpack, while the other wore a white “Scream” mask. Both also wore blinking lights while roaming the streets that night.

At Desert Pines, Norris-Johnson grew into an accomplished athlete in football and track. As an inside and outside linebacker for the Jaguars, he was second on the team in tackles and was selected to the second team all-division, Rodriguez said.

In his final game last week against Coronado High School, he logged 10 tackles and one sack, according to MaxPreps.

“He was our field linebacker, and he had safety skills,” he said. “He was a very versatile player.”

The teen also excelled at track, competing in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and 400 meter relay races this year. He came in second place in the 400 meter dash at the Richard Lewis Invitational meet at Moapa Valley High School in Overton on March 31, according to MileSplit NV.

“Things don’t make sense sometimes,” the Jaguars team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Gone too young but never forgotten. Our love to friends, family and loved ones hurt by this tragedy. Rest in love kid.”

The official X accounts of Las Vegas Valley high school football teams, including Durango, Centennial and Legacy, all posted tributes to Norris-Johnson.

“We are with our family at DP this doesn’t make sense!!!,” wrote Desert Pines’ women’s basketball team. “We will be playing for you Se’mauri!!! Rest in love!!”

Those with information about the shooting may report it to the department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow @JeffBurbank2 on X.