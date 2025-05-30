‘This one’s for you, Keanu’: Family of Las Vegas student killed in shooting receives diploma

More than seven months after Keanu Enright’s death, his brother accepted an honorary diploma on Keanu’s behalf at Bonanza High School’s 2025 graduation.

Keanu Enright, 17, left, in a photograph with his family on Dec. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thomas John Enright III holds a photograph of his son, Keanu, who was shot and killed at the age of 17, at Good Timez Billiards on Dec. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. Enright was playing pool at the establishment when he found out his son was killed. He said he hoped to plan a memorial billiards tournament in honor of Keanu. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keanu Enright, 17, is pictured in his yearbook photograph on Dec. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TJ Enright and Thomas Enright, Keanu’s brother and father, walk out of what would have been Keanu’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thomas Enright, bottom left, tells friends and family where to find him after the Bonanza High School graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TJ Enright wears a stole and cords commemorating his brother Keanu Enright on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. The purple stole read, “Long live Keanu.” It was made by friends of Keanu’s and handed to TJ and his father Thomas shortly before the ceremony. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thomas Enright and TJ Enright, father and brother of Keanu Enright, attend what would have been Keanu’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Keanu, a senior at Bonanza High School, was shot and killed on October 16, 2024. Thomas and TJ walked up to the stage and accepted Keanu’s diploma on his behalf, with support from Keanu’s best friend Ulysses Santana, who also graduated Thursday. Amid the cheers and whoops from around the arena as various students’ families celebrated their children officially finishing high school, Thomas and TJ sat quietly in chairs off to the side, commemorating a day Keanu will never see himself. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thomas Enright, comforts TJ Enright after the two accepted Keanu Enright’s diploma on his behalf on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Amid the cheers and whoops from around the arena as various students’ families celebrated their children officially finishing high school, Thomas and TJ sat quietly in chairs off to the side, commemorating a day Keanu will never see himself. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thomas Enright, center, accepts his son Keanu’s diploma from Bonanza High School assistant principal Earon Hill, with support from Keanu’s best friend Ulysses Santana, left, and brother TJ Enright, second from the left, on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tear streams down Thomas Enright’s face right before he walks across the stage to accept his late son’s high school diploma during Bonanza High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ulysses Santana wears a graduation cap decorated with photos featuring his best friend, Keanu Enright, before graduating from Bonanza High School on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Keanu’s loved ones described him as supportive and affectionate. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thomas Enright grips a necklace containing his son Keanu Enright’s ashes while watching the graduation ceremony for Bonanza High School on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. The side of the necklace reads, “in loving memory;” Thomas also got a neck tattoo in honor of his son. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ulysses Santana wears a tassel intertwined with a photo of his best friend, Keanu Enright, before graduating from Bonanza High School on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Santana, who’d known Enright for 13 years, said it was an honor to finish the journey with his best friend, even though it didn’t happen as they’d always planned. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keanu Enright’s father, Thomas Enright, center, wipes tears away as he, Keanu’s brother TJ Enright, right, and Keanu’s childhood friend, Ulysses Santana, left, approach the stage to accept Keanu’s high school diploma in his place on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Keanu, a senior at Bonanza High School, was shot and killed on October 16, just seven months before graduation. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When Keanu Enright finished his homework, the 17-year-old asked his father and grandmother if he could play video games with his cousin and some of his cousin’s friends. He promised to be home in time for his favorite dinner, meatloaf.

But he wouldn’t make it back.

That night, Keanu’s dad, Thomas Enright, was playing in his billiards league when he heard his partner, Nina Norris, start screaming in the middle of the pool hall.

The teen had been shot and killed, Norris told Thomas Enright.

More than seven months after the Oct. 16 tragedy, Enright sat in the audience at Bonanza High School’s 2025 graduation, clutching a silver necklace that contained his son’s ashes. He held back tears as he and his oldest son, TJ, prepared to accept an honorary diploma for Keanu, who was set to graduate this year.

Bonanza’s principal, Brian Wiseman, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Keanu was a great kid who worked hard. Wiseman added that Keanu should have been at the Thursday ceremony with his peers.

“I’ve gotten to know Dad over the last few months, and it’s just a wonderful family,” Wiseman said. “Whatever we can do to honor them, to help them in their grieving process, we will do it. This day will probably bring up many emotions for them.”

When the announcer called Keanu’s name, Thomas Enright and TJ walked across the stage, crying and exchanging hugs with Wiseman.

Graduate Ulysses Santana, Keanu’s friend and neighbor since kindergarten, also walked with them. He wore a yellow robe adorned with multi-colored stoles and cords. His cap featured a photo collage of his friend under the words “This one’s for you, Keanu.”

Santana said he was honored to finish the 13-year journey with his best friend, even if it did not happen as they had always planned.

Protesting the system

The Metropolitan Police Department said that officers responded to a shooting in the 7100 block of Bramble Court near South Buffalo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard on Oct. 16. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy, later identified as Keanu Enright, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, police said, homicide detectives determined that a group of friends were “handling a gun” inside a home when a 15-year-old boy fired it.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old at the scene.

By mid-November, the case had been mostly resolved, according to Keanu Enright’s relatives.

Court documents detailing what charges and sentencing the perpetrator faced were confidential. Brigid Duffy, director of the Juvenile Division at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, declined to discuss specifics of the case.

“The juvenile system, in theory, is designed to rehabilitate kids,” Duffy said. “Unfortunately, we have seen a huge rise in kids committing offenses with guns. It’s scary that we’re getting more and more cases like this.”

Duffy added that though she had not personally worked on Keanu’s case, she called what his family was going through a “nightmare.”

Pool Tournament

Friends and family also described Keanu as supportive, and affectionate, “like a golden retriever.” They also said he was “sometimes nerdy” and had interests like watching anime.

The boy always had something playing on the television and was the only one who could convince Irelyn, his sister, who struggles socially due to autism, to come out of her room and hang out, Thomas Enright said.

Enright’s home has been quiet since Keanu died, he said. They did not celebrate his 18th birthday, which would’ve been about a week after he was shot, and the family did not put up a Christmas tree for the holidays.

The father said he hoped to organize a pool tournament, in which some proceeds would be put aside to be donated to a gun safety organization, around the first anniversary of Keanu’s death. They said the 17-year-old was exceptionally skilled at billiards for his age.

Andrea Robbinson, who has known Keanu since childhood, said the 17-year-old could not wait to turn 21 to play with his dad at Good Timez Billiards at 5740 W. Charleston Blvd.

“He was always talking about the future,” said Robbinson, co-owner of Locally Operated Cash Amateur League, which hosts tournaments at Good Timez Billiards.

Derek Reppenhagen, who also co-owns the league, outlined some plans for the memorial tournament, which he and Robbinson hoped would become an annual event.

“We will have a plaque with Keanu’s name and pictures. We also hope to do raffles and collect donations,” said Reppenhagen. “The goal is to make sure that something like this never happens again.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.